Birmingham [UK], July 2 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad completed 550 wickets in Test cricket on Saturday.

Broad reached this landmark during the fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

On Day 2, in the first innings of the match, Broad got the wicket of Mohammed Shami for 16 in the 80th over. Shami tried to ramp the ball straight to the third man, but was caught by spinner Jack Leach.

He is the third pacer to reach the landmark of 550 wickets in the longest format of the game, besides legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath and English pace icon James Anderson.

Anderson has 656 Test wickets, McGrath has 563 while Broad currently has 550 Test wickets.

Coming to the match, a superb century by Ravindra Jadeja and late blitz by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah took India to a total of 416 on Day 2 in the first innings of the fifth and final Test against England here at Birmingham on Saturday.

At the time of lunch, England's score read 16/1, with Zak Crawley (7) and Ollie Pope (0*) standing unbeaten on the crease.

India started off things on day 2 at 338/7. They were out for 416 in 84.5 overs. Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104) were the stars of India with the bat.

Captain Jasprit Bumrah contributed 31* in just 16 balls that included four boundaries and two sixes.

During the 84th over of the first innings, India's stand-in captain smoked English pacer Stuart Broad for -- 4,5w,7nb,4,4,4,6,1 -- a total of whooping 35 runs of which 29 runs went to Bumrah's account.

With this, he has surpassed legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara, who hit South Africa's Robin Peterson for 28 in an over in 2003. Former Australian batter George Bailey had hit England pacer James Anderson for 28 in 2013 and South African spinner Keshav Maharaj scored 28 runs off Joe Root in 2020.

James Anderson was the star for England, taking 5/60 in 21.5 overs. Pacer Matty Potts also took 2/105 in 20 overs. Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Stuart Broad got a wicket each.

In the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah provided an early breakthrough, dismissing opener Alex Lees for just 6 runs by dislodging his stumps. Early lunch was taken due to rain interrupting the play.

Earlier, a brilliant century from wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and his 222-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja powered India to 338/7 on the first day.

At the end of day one, Jadeja (83*) and Mohammed Shami (0*) were on the crease.

