Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted field against India in the fourth T20I here on Friday.

India have brought in pacer Arshdeep Singh, fit-again Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube in place of Mohammed Shami, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar.

England have also made a couple of changes with pacer Saqib Mahmood and batter Jacob Bethell replacing Mark Wood and Jamie Smith.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.

Teams:

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

