Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 14 (ANI): UEFA on Thursday confirmed that England, Germany and Spain will represent Europe in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021.

The final round of UEFA U-17 Women's Championship has been cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Three teams with the highest coefficient ranking have been confirmed as the participants in the World Cup.

UEFA, in a statement, said, "After consultation with UEFA's 55 member associations, the UEFA Executive Committee has today taken several decisions regarding youth national team competitions considering the current COVID-19 situation across Europe."

Indian Football Team took to Twitter and wrote, "@UEFA have confirmed that England, Germany and Spain will represent Europe in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021. #U17WWC #KickOffTheDream."

These three teams will join India, Korea DPR, Japan, and New Zealand - who have already qualified for the tournament.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021 will be held from February 17 to March 7, 2021. (ANI)

