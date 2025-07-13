Portrush (Northern Ireland), Jul 12 (AP) Two-time champion Ernie Els has withdrawn from the British Open, the second time this year he has chosen not to compete in big championships.

The R&A did not give a reason Sunday for the withdrawal of the 55-year-old South African. Els was replaced in the field by Si Woo Kim, who was next on the alternate list taken from last week's world ranking.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How To Watch SL vs BAN Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Els won the British Open at Muirfield in 2002 after a four-man playoff. He won again in 2012 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes when Adam Scott lost a late lead.

Open champions are exempt to play until they are 60.

Also Read | Shoaib Bashir Injury Update: England's Off-Spinner Expected To Bowl in Fourth Innings After Sustaining Finger Injury During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Els also chose not to compete this year in The Players Championship, for which he qualified by winning the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone in 2024. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)