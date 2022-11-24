Gurugram, Nov 24 (PTI) A lot of young golfers turned in excellent cards while others displayed tremendous grit to set up some close battles ahead of the final day of the second US Kids Golf India Championship here.

As many as eight leaders or co-leaders were chased by rivals, who were two shots or less behind the front runners while in girls 9-10 category Rabab Kahlon and Aanya Dandriyal were tied for the lead after two days.

One of the most engaging battles saw Prince Bainsla (68-71) and Kartik Singh (71-69) in a close tussle in boys-12 section.

Bainsla and Kartik indulged in a birdie fest.

Bainsla, whose first round 68 has been the best 18-hole score in relation to par so far, added a 71 with four birdies against three bogeys. Kartik had five birdies and dropped only two bogeys in his 69.

Two more great contests were developing in the boys-9 and boys-11 categories.

In boys-9, Adit Veeramachaneni shot a 75 after a first round 73 and headed the field as Arnav Kumar (75-75) was second with Siddhant Sharma (76-75) a close third. The first day leader Sohraab Singh Talwar (70-82) slipped to fourth.

Another great battle was developing in the boys-11 section.

Chaitanya Pandey (75-72) moved ahead of overnight co-leader Keiran Gouri (75-73) while Arihan Beri (77-74) moved into the fray with a solid second round of 74.

Pandey had a steady round with one birdie and one bogey, while Gouri had four birdies against five bogeys.

Beri, who was four-over after 11 holes, recovered well for a two-over card to get to third place.

