Brazil open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Serbia in a Group G clash. Brazil have taken part in every Football World Cup thus far and apparently is the only team to do so. The tournament favourites will be looking to begin their campaign in style especially after Argentina and Germany faced defeats in their respective opening fixtures. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Brazil vs Serbia football match live streaming online and live tv telecast then you can scroll down for all the information. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Brazil has won their previous two matches against Serbia and start favourites once again tonight. Brazil come into the contest with 15 unbeaten streak in World Cup group stage games (won 12 and drawn three). Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Neymar as Brazil take field.

When Is Brazil vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Brazil vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Lusail Stadium on November 25, 2022 (Friday). The game has a start time of 00:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Today's Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for November 24.

Where To Watch Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Sports 18 Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Fans in India can watch Brazil vs Serbia (BRA vs SRB), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 1/ 1 HD. For Hindi commentary, they have to tune in to MTV or Sports 18 Khel.

How To Watch Brazil vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

The Brazil vs Serbia game is available online for live streaming as well. Fans will be provided live streaming of the game absolutely free in several commentary languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam by JioCinema app and website.

