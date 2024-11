Mumbai, November 27: Former South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis reflected on his recent move to Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and said that he is excited to add value to the franchise. South African veteran Faf Du Plessis was roped in by Delhi Capitals (DC) at his base price of Rs 2 crore at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction. Ben Stokes Reveals He Opted Out of IPL 2025 Mega Auction To Prolong England Career.

In a video shared on Delhi Capitals' social media handle, Faf Du Plessis said that he feels 'honoured and privileged' to take part in the cash-rich tournament again in the upcoming season.

Faf du Plessis' Video After Joining Delhi Capitals

Blue eyes. Red cap. It’s all meant to be 💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/OCFXZe8mxI — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 27, 2024

"Always an honour and privilege to be a part of the IPL. I am super proud to once again be in the IPL and this time around with the Delhi Capitals. Excited to add some value to that team and I am looking forward to seeing you guys in March," Faf told in a video shared on DC's official social media handle.

The 40-year-old was associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2022 onwards as a captain following stints with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG), which also included title wins with the Yellow Army.

For RCB, he scored 1,636 runs in 45 matches at an average of 38.04, with 15 half-centuries and strike rate of almost 147. With 10.950 runs in 393 T20 matches with six centuries and 76 fifties, he is a big name in T20 circuit.

The Delhi-based franchise retained all-rounder Axar Patel, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and right-hand batters Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel ahead of IPL 2025's mega auction. In 2020, Delhi Capitals reached their first-ever final. However, in the last season, they narrowly missed the playoffs based on net run rate, with seven wins, seven losses, and a total of 14 points.

