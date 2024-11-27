Urvil Patel slammed a splendid record-breaking century in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 for Gujarat, where the batter hit the fastest T20 hundred for an Indian batter. Patel struck a 28-ball ton against Tripura, surpassing Rishabh Pant's record from SMAT 2018, which took 32 balls against Himachal Pradesh while playing for Delhi. Urvil Patel Slams Fastest T20 Century By An Indian, Reaches Milestone Off Just 28 Balls to Break Rishabh Pant's Record During Gujarat vs Tripura SMAT 2024-25 Match.

Patel remained unbeaten on 113* off 35 balls, laced with seven fours and 12 sixes, which set a new benchmark in T20 cricket. Patel has played 43 T20 matches and slammed 875 runs, however, his strike rate is 154.32, with four centuries. In six First-Class (FC) matches, Patel 158 runs, which includes a solitary half-century.

Which Team Urvil Patel Will Play for in IPL 2025?

In the IPL 2024 auction, Patel was purchased for INR 30 lakh by Gujarat Titans and remained benched throughout the season. However, Patel went unsold in the recently concluded two-day IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah, where none of the 10 franchises, including GT bid for the cricketer, who increased his base price to INR 30 lakh. Shreyas Iyer Slams 47-Ball Hundred During Mumbai vs Goa SMAT 2024-25 Match Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Interestingly, Patel also slammed the second-fastest List-A for any Indian batter, which came in 41 balls, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 against Arunachal Pradesh for Gujarat.

