Sports News | Feyenoord Fans Banned from Champions League Match in Lille Due to Violence Fears

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Feyenoord supporters have been banned by French authorities from traveling to Lille for next week's final Champions League group game between the two clubs.

Agency News PTI| Jan 23, 2025 09:24 AM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Feyenoord Fans Banned from Champions League Match in Lille Due to Violence Fears

Paris, Jan 23 (AP) Feyenoord supporters have been banned by French authorities from traveling to Lille for next week's final Champions League group game between the two clubs.

In an order published Wednesday, France's interior ministry said there was a “real and serious risk of confrontation” between fans of the two teams.

Also Read | India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Lille hosts Feyenoord on Jan. 29 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The French authorities said Feyenoord's travels are often marred by “public order disturbances due to the violent behavior of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team,” and they cited several examples of fan violence.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma Joins Mentor Yuvraj Singh to Score Second-Fastest Half-Century for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

Justifying its decision, the ministry added that 3,600 fans — 500 of whom were identified as being dangerous — had planned to travel to Lille, although only 2,600 seats had been allocated to the Dutch club.

“Of the 1,000 supporters who have nevertheless planned to travel without a stadium admission ticket, it is feared that some will try to force their way into the stadium,” it said.

Later Wednesday, Feyenoord's match against Bayern Munich was stopped for seven minutes after kickoff because of poor visibility from clouds of smoke after fans lit flares and fireworks behind one of the goals.

In May 2022, there were violent clashes in France between Marseille and Feyenoord fans outside the Stade Velodrome stadium before the return leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal.

One video showed a Marseille supporter apparently unconscious on the ground as he was helped by fellow fans, while another showed two groups charging at each other shortly before kickoff just outside the stadium.

Around 400 Feyenoord hooligans were present around the city's seaport and there were also clashes the night before the game and after the match.

There were also violent clashes in Lille city center when the club played Bulgarian side Levski Sofia in the Europa League in 2010. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Sports News | Feyenoord Fans Banned from Champions League Match in Lille Due to Violence Fears

Paris, Jan 23 (AP) Feyenoord supporters have been banned by French authorities from traveling to Lille for next week's final Champions League group game between the two clubs.

In an order published Wednesday, France's interior ministry said there was a “real and serious risk of confrontation” between fans of the two teams.

Also Read | India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Lille hosts Feyenoord on Jan. 29 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The French authorities said Feyenoord's travels are often marred by “public order disturbances due to the violent behavior of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team,” and they cited several examples of fan violence.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma Joins Mentor Yuvraj Singh to Score Second-Fastest Half-Century for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

Justifying its decision, the ministry added that 3,600 fans — 500 of whom were identified as being dangerous — had planned to travel to Lille, although only 2,600 seats had been allocated to the Dutch club.

“Of the 1,000 supporters who have nevertheless planned to travel without a stadium admission ticket, it is feared that some will try to force their way into the stadium,” it said.

Later Wednesday, Feyenoord's match against Bayern Munich was stopped for seven minutes after kickoff because of poor visibility from clouds of smoke after fans lit flares and fireworks behind one of the goals.

In May 2022, there were violent clashes in France between Marseille and Feyenoord fans outside the Stade Velodrome stadium before the return leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal.

One video showed a Marseille supporter apparently unconscious on the ground as he was helped by fellow fans, while another showed two groups charging at each other shortly before kickoff just outside the stadium.

Around 400 Feyenoord hooligans were present around the city's seaport and there were also clashes the night before the game and after the match.

There were also violent clashes in Lille city center when the club played Bulgarian side Levski Sofia in the Europa League in 2010. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg
100K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
क्रिकेट
10K+ searches
Airtel prepaid plans
5K+ searches
Netaji
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics

Polycab Share Price Today, January 23: Check Polycab India Limited Stock Prices on NSE and BSE

  • Rohit Sharma's Slump Continues Upon Domestic Return! Ace India Batter Falls For Three During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match

  • Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game

  • Jalgaon Train Accident: Death Toll in Rail Mishap in Maharashtra Rises to 13, 4 Nepali Nationals Among Deceased

  • Stargate Project: Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Over AI Data Centre Investment for OpenAI in US

  • Shillong Teer Results Today, January 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg
    100K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    क्रिकेट
    10K+ searches
    Airtel prepaid plans
    5K+ searches
    Netaji
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel