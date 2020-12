Rotterdam (Netherlands), Dec 15 (AP) Arne Slot will replace Dick Advocaat as the Feyenoord coach next season, the Rotterdam club said on Tuesday.

Advocaat said two weeks ago this is his last season at the club and last as a coach.

Also Read | Latest ICC Test Batsmen Ranking: Kane Williamson Drops Down to Third Position, Ajinkya Rahane Back in Top 10; Steve Smith, Virat Kohli Continue to Occupy Top Two Slots.

Slot was fired by AZ Alkmaar just over a week ago amid reports he was in talks with Feyenoord to succeed Advocaat.

Feyenoord said it and Slot agreed on a two-year contract starting on July 1 with an option for an extra year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Also Read | Hockey Legend Dhyan Chand's Biopic in Works; Udta Punjab Director Abhishek Chaubey to Helm the Project.

“This move to Feyenoord is a great next step in my career,” Slot said in a statement on Feyenoord's website.

"When a top club like Feyenoord calls, you are not only honored but also proud to be able to take this step.”

Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen said Slot developed in recent years into a “successful coach with a recognizable way of playing in which players keep progressing.”

Slot's talented young AZ Alkmaar was level on points with Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie when the 2019-20 season was ended prematurely by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ajax, which led AZ on goal difference, went into the Champions League while AZ earned a place in the Europa League, where it was eliminated in the group stage. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)