Sports News | Former Pakistani Cricketer Taufeeq Umar Tests Positive for Coronavirus

London [UK], May 24 (ANI): Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

After testing positive for the COVID-19, Umar is self-isolating at home. It appears to be a mild strain of the virus, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

At the time of testing, the former opener was not showing symptoms other than having a mild headache.

The 38-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, at present works as junior national selector for the PCB. (ANI)

