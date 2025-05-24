Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh League has become a launchpad for players to become future IPL stars. In the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, three young cricketers who first grabbed attention in the Madhya Pradesh League (Madhav Tiwari, Aniket Verma and Shivam Shukla) have earned a spot in the IPL following their performances in the State League.

Aniket Verma has emerged as one of the standout young performers in IPL 2025, earning his place in the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI on the back of a blistering 123-run knock off just 41 balls in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL) for Bhopal Leopards.

Picked at his base price of Rs 30 lakh, the hard-hitting right-hander has featured in all 12 matches for SRH this season, amassing 198 runs at a strike rate of 155.91 with a top score of 74.

Known for his aggressive batting and clean hitting, evident in his 16 sixes, Verma has not only impressed with the bat but also contributed in the field with 5 catches and is a contender for the emerging player of the season award.

Speaking about Madhav Tiwari, a powerful medium-pacer and a handy lower-order batter, was signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 40 lakhs in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Despite not featuring in the playing XI for most of the season, he was brought in as a replacement for Vipraj Nigam during the final leg of the league.

Madhav impressed the Delhi Capitals scouts with his all-round show in the Madhya Pradesh League for Bhopal Leopards. The 21-year-old has previously starred in age-group cricket for Madhya Pradesh.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Shivam Shukla was recently signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for Rovman Powell late in the tournament. Although KKR were already eliminated from playoff contention, the move signalled strong faith in Shivam's potential.

Shivam Shukla turned heads with his performances in Madhya Pradesh, and his deceptive spin earned him the 'mystery spinner' tag in domestic circles. He also earned the purple cap in MPL 2024 playing for Rewa Jaguars.

With the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 now expanded to seven men's teams and launching its first-ever women's competition, the league continues to evolve as a premier destination for emerging talent. Set to begin from June 12 in Gwalior, the Madhya Pradesh League promises to be another exciting chapter in the state's cricketing revolution.

Organised by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of MP Cricket Association, the jersey unveiling ceremony will take place in Gwalior on May 27.

Men's teams: Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls

Women's teams: Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls.(ANI)

