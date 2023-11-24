New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The 13th edition of the DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2023 came to an end at the Delhi Golf Club.

The three-day golfing event saw 102 participants aged between 10 and 83 years engage in a battle of the greens across the 54-hole WAGR event. Gauri Monga (236) and Amreen Sandhu (237) won top honours, in a closely battled contest.

This is the first year that the DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship is eligible for WAGR points, attracting top golfers. The World Amateur Golf Ranking, overseen by the R&A and USGA, includes rankings for elite amateur players and encompasses a vast array of events, boasting participation from over 10,000 players across more than 4,000 events.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Usha Spokesperson said, "Today's game was a spectacular display of golfing prowess and reiterates that our partnership with the DGC is on point, encouraging more and more women to play golf and providing them a platform to showcase their talent. This collaboration furthers Usha's core values, emphasizing the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle. Congratulations to everyone who took part in this competition."

"Watching the spirited fight on the greens was a treat and it's thanks to Usha's unwavering support, that we are driving positive change and shaping the trajectory of women's golf in the country. Seeing the growing numbers each year, and participants ranging for 10 to 83 years is really heartening. The recognition by WAGR is a testament that our efforts are in the right direction," said Nimmi Dhir, Lady Captain at DGC. (ANI)

