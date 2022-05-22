Milan, May 22 (AP) AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo.

The city of Milan is already swarming with a sea of celebrating red-and-black fans. Thousands of fans had started gathering in Milan's Piazza del Duomo, in front of the iconic cathedral, even before the Rossoneri clinched its 19th scudetto.

And it was the man who thrives in the big occasions who helped Milan do it, as veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice to set his side on the way to the win.

The 22-year-old Rafael Leão set up all three first-half goals.

The result meant Milan finished two points ahead of defending champion — and city rival — Inter Milan, which won 3-0 at home to Sampdoria. (AP)

