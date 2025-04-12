Manchester, Apr 12 (AP) Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was forced off with a muscle injury in his right leg during the Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, minutes after providing an assist for a goal for the fourth time this season.

The Brazil international appeared to injure himself making a routine pass out from his area. He bent over in pain and was soon receiving treatment, before being replaced by Stefan Ortega in the 71st minute.

Fifteen minutes earlier, Ederson had delivered a long pass over Palace's defense toward James McAtee, who went round goalkeeper Dean Henderson and converted into an empty net to give City a 4-2 lead.

It was Ederson's fourth assist this campaign and the seventh of his Premier League career — a remarkable statistic for a goalkeeper. (AP) AM

