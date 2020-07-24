New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth on Friday said he is excited that the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is happening and is looking forward to seeing MS Dhoni play again.

"Great to know #IPL2020 is happening. I'm excited and looking forward to see @msdhoni play again!" Srikanth tweeted.

Earlier in the day, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the 13th edition of the IPL will commence on September 19 in the UAE and continue till November 8.

"The fans will enjoy the full tournament from September 19 to November 8 and further course of action will be discussed with the franchises in the Governing Council meeting," Patel told ANI.

The postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) provided the much-needed window to stage the IPL 2020.

Scheduling of the IPL 2020 edition, the training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) are among the topics that will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting.

On Thursday, a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told ANI that SOP for teams and bio bubble training facilities, shifting of the tournament, its schedule and format and training camp, travel, and stay will be discussed during IPL GC meeting.

This year's IPL was slated to begin from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

