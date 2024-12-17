New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Hockey India on Tuesday announced free entry for fans for both men's and women's matches of the Hockey India League to be played at Rourkela and Ranchi.

The eight-team men's HIL in a new format will start on December 28 at Rourkela's Birsa Munda Stadium and will conclude on February 1, 2025. The women's edition comprising four teams will be held at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium from January 12-26.

Additionally, HI said select matches of both men's and women's categories will be held at alternate venues to "expand the league's reach".

"By foregoing revenue from ticket sales, Hockey India aims to build a stronger connection between the sport and its passionate supporters, encouraging more people to experience the thrill of live hockey," HI said in a media release.

HIL governing committee chairman Dilip Tirkey said, "By offering free tickets, we are ensuring that everyone, regardless of financial status, has the opportunity to experience live hockey at its best."

