The third Test of the five-match series between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team has turned out to be an interesting affair at The Gabba in Brisbane. On Day 4 of the third Test, KL Rahul played a superb knock of 84 runs while Ravindra Jadeja (playing his first match of the series) hammered crucial 77 runs off 123 balls, followed by vital unbeaten knocks of Akash Deep (27*) and Jasprit Bumrah (10*), which helped India to avoid the biggest threat of a follow-on by the Australia national cricket team. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: What Are Follow-On Rules in Test Cricket In Case India Can’t Score 246 Against Australia in Brisbane?.

The Australian seamers were relentless throughout Day 4 but couldn't find a way to break India's fighting spirit with the bat as the visitors went past the 246-run mark to avoid the follow-on in the first innings. At Stumps on Day 4, India scored 252-9 in 74.5 overs. Earlier, Australia made 445 runs after Travis Head and Steve Smith smashed brilliant centuries.

On Day 4, the Brisbane weather saw rain playing a good role at various times. A start-stop play on Day 4 helped the visitors to bat less and avoided a follow-on against Australia. With Day 5 expected to be an interesting day, let's take a look at Brisbane weather on the final day of the third Test between Australia and India.

Brisbane Weather Live Updates For IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024

In good news for India fans, heavier rains are predicted for Day 5 of the third Test between India and Australia, which is Wednesday, December 18. The Brisbane weather on Wednesday is expected to turn dark even before the first session of play. If this happens, we could see a complete washout, and the third Test will end in a draw. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma Celebrate After India Survives Follow-On Against Australia in Brisbane (Watch Video).

The five-match Test series between India and Australia is level at 1-1. As far as the third Test is concerned, Australia is in the driver's seat with India still trailing by 193 runs in the first innings. However, with India surviving on Day 4, there are likely chances that the third Test might end in a draw.

