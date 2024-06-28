New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) India started their Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships campaign with a thumping 5-0 win over Vietnam in their Group C opener at Yogyakarta in Indonesia on Friday.

The mixed doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vennala K came back from a game down to beat Pham Van Truong and Bui Bich Phuong 17-21 21-19 21-17 to put India ahead.

Also Read | IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Venue: Average Score, Toss Factor, Pitch Conditions and All You Need to Know About Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Pranay Shettigar then defeated Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21 21-18 21-17 to double India's lead. Senior national finalist Tanvi Sharma then wrapped up the contest with a 21-13 21-18 win over Tran Thi Anh.

India will next take on the Philippines in the second round-robin tie on Saturday.

Also Read | IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Here’s Three Key Battles That Can Decide the Fate of the Summit Clash.

Result:

India bt Vietnam: 5-0 (Bhargav Ram Arigela/Vennala K bt Pham Van Truong/Bui Bich Phuong 17-21 21-19 21-17; Pranay Shettigar bt Tran Quoc Khanh 10-21 21-18 21-17; Tanvi Sharma bt Tran Thi Anh 21-13 21-18; Arsh Mohammad/Sanskar Saraswat bt Nguyen Van Mai/Pham Van Truong 20-22 21-16 21-13; Navya Kanderi/Shravani Walekar bt Bui Bich Phuong/Tran Thi Anh 21-6 19-21 21-14).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)