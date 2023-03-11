Ahmedabad, Mar 11 (PTI) India were 289 for three in their first innings at stumps on day three of the fourth Test against Australia here on Saturday.

The hosts still trail Australia by 191 runs.

Shubman Gill struck his second Test hundred (128) with support from Cheteshwar Pujara (42) and Rohit Sharma (35).

Virat Kohli (59 batting) scored a half century and was in the middle alongside Ravindra Jadeja (16 batting) when the stumps were drawn.

Australia had made 480 in their first innings.

Brief scores:

Australia first innings: 480 all out.

India first innings 289/3 in 99 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Cheteshwar Pujara 42, Virat Kohli batting 59; Matthew Kuhnemann 1/43, Todd Murphy 1/45).

