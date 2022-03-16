California [US], March 16 (ANI): Defending champion Paula Badosa advanced into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez here in California on Tuesday.

Badosa came up with a straight-set win over US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada. The 24-year-old Badosa extended her unbeaten streak in the California desert and will face either Veronika Kudermetova or Marketa Vondrousova for a semifinal spot.

Day 9 of Indian Wells starred with many anticipated clashes, and most of the battles were won by top-seeded players.

No. 3 seed Iga Swiatek navigate a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over former World No.1 and Grand Slam champion, Angelique Kerber of Germany.

After an early exchange, Kerber took charge in the first set with 3-2 and the German held on to seal the one-set lead. An unreturnable serve closed the match, and Swiatek had once again pulled off a three-set comeback.

Swiatek will now face No.25 seed Madison Keys of the United States in the quarter-final clash.

While, Sorana Cirstea crashed out as fellow Romanian Simona Halep rallied for a 6-1, 6-4 victory. The 24th-seeded Halep closed the match with a win in 86 minutes.

In the quarters, Halep will take on Petra Martic of Croatia. Martic upset 28th seed Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(6), 6-4 in an hour and 54 minutes. (ANI)

