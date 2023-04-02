Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 (ANI): Following his side's 72-run loss against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) opener, Sunrisers stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that his side did not bowl well and it will be a stronger batting side with the arrival of South African players like Aiden Markram (the regular skipper) and Heinrich Klassen, who are currently busy with international cricket commitments.

Fiery bowling spells from spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Trent Boult helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) start off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign with a 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"100 per cent we can say that, let's forget and move on, the way we pulled back in the last 6 overs and Umran's cameo at the end. We did not bowl pretty well, first match of the season and a lot to improve. South Africans are coming back and we definitely will be a much better batting side, we have to move forward from this game. It was a pretty good track, we can prepare what we want but we are not worried about that," said Bhuvneshwar in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, RR put on 203/5 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by SRH. Openers Jos Buttler (54 off 22 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (54 off 37 balls) provided an explosive start to the side, putting together 85 runs in just 35 balls.

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with 55 off 32 balls, consisting of three fours and four sixes. A cameo from Shimron Hetmyer (22* in 16 balls) helped RR reach beyond the 200-run mark.

Natrajan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH with 2/23. Fazalhaq Farooqi took 2/41 in his four overs as well. Umran Malik got one wicket as well.

In chase of 204, SRH never really looked like a threat. Debutant Harry Brook (13) failed in his debut IPL innings. Abdul Samad, an impact player, top scored with 32 in 32 balls. Mayank Agarwal also scored 27 in 23 balls, but SRH could score only 131/8 in their 20 overs. They lost the match by 72 runs.

Chahal was the pick of the bowlers from RR, taking 4/17 in his four overs. Trent Boult also took 2/21 in his four overs. Holder and Ashwin also got a wicket each.

Buttler got the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

Brief Scores: RR: 203/5 (Sanju Samson 55, Jos Buttler 54, T Natrajan 2/23) defeated SRH: 131/8 (Abdul Samad 32, Mayank Agarwal 27, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17). (ANI).

