Mumbai, April 20: The officials of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) offered special prayers at the Indru Nag Dev Temple in Khaniyara village near Dharamshala on Sunday morning. Before every match, HPCA offers prayers at the Indru Nag Temple in Dharamshala, seeking blessings of Lord Indra for the successful conduct of the match and that rain will be kept at bay. Three matches will be played here on May 4, 8 and 11. Punjab Kings will play its first match with Lucknow on May 4, second with Delhi on May 8 and third match with Mumbai Indians on May 11. Watch Krunal Pandya's Splendid Running Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Vishal Sharma, Joint Secretary, HPCA, stated that the cricket association seeks the guidance and blessings of Lord Indra for conducting successful matches. He expressed confidence in organising the three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by HPCA at the Dharamsala Cricket Stadium, with the support of HPCA officers and members.

"Whenever HPCA has to organise a successful event and whenever it gets any event from the Board, HPCA always comes under the refuge of Indranath ji, and blessings are taken from here. We will successfully organise the match, which includes all three matches we have got. All the officers of HPCA are here, and other members are also present," Sharma told ANI.

In IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have scheduled three matches to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. These matches include: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 4th, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals on May 8th, and Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians on May 11th. Punjab is placed in third position in the points table with five wins out of their seven matches so far in the ongoing IPL. Rajat Patidar Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record As He Completes 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

PBKS last played Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-interrupted match, which was reduced to 14 overs per side. Punjab won the match by five wickets. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS are all set to lock horns with Rajat Patidar's RCB in Match 37 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh.

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.

