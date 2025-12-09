Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has finalised the player auction list for the 2026 season. The list features 350 players who will be up for bidding at the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16, as per a release by the IPL. Out of 1,390 players who registered for the auction, 350 were shortlisted, including 240 Indian and 110 overseas players. The pool also includes 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, bringing fresh talent and depth to this year's auction. Andre Russell Announces IPL Retirement, Ex-West Indies All-Rounder Named KKR Power Coach For IPL 2026.

Franchises will compete for a total of 77 available slots, with 31 specifically reserved for overseas players. Of the 350 players, 40 players have listed themselves at the maximum base price of INR 2 crore, with Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi the only two Indians among them. The auction is set to start at 2:30 PM IST (1:00 PM UAE time) on Tuesday.

While 40 players have set their reserve price at INR 2 crore, 9 players are in the INR 1.5 crore bracket. Four players have opted for a reserve price of INR 1.25 crore and 17 players have set theirs at INR 1 crore. In the INR 75 lakh category, there are 42 players and four players have chosen INR 50 lakh. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad for Third Consecutive Year.

Additionally, seven players have a reserve price of INR 40 lakh, and the largest group of 227 players is in the INR 30 lakh bracket. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, expected to be one of the most expensive picks, given that several teams will be looking for a hard-hitting all-rounder, has registered as a batter and will feature in the first set. South Africa's Quinton de Kock, George Linde and Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage, who were initially not in the list, have been included in the final roster. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)