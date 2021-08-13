Chennai, August 13: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Friday completed the signing of Indian defender Davinder Singh on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old Indian international will be eager to get back to the field after missing the last three editions of the ISL with a knee injury suffered ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

"With Chennaiyin FC's rich history in the Indian Super League, it is a tremendous honour for me to become a part of this club. The passion of the fans and the club's family-led ethos made it a very easy decision for me to sign," the Patiala-born footballer said in a statement.

"I am very excited to be working with head coach Bosko and my new teammates, some who I have known for years.

"I have always given my 100 per cent and this season, I am even more determined to bring success back to Chennaiyin FC and my ambition is to make my way back to representing the Indian national team again. I believe this will happen," Davinder added.

The former Punjab University defender earned his senior team debut at the 2018 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. He has made three international appearances for the Blue Tigers so far.

"With Indian players taking up more and more responsibility, we are delighted to further strengthen our defensive department with a prospect such as Davinder," CFC co-owner Vita Dani commented on the player's arrival to Marina Machans.

