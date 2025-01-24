Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) East Bengal FC returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League match here on Friday.

This was the Red and Gold brigade's first victory in five games, having last won 1-0 against Jamshedpur FC on December 21.

A brilliant first half strike from PV Vishnu saw the hosts take the lead at half-time, before Hijazi Maher extended the advantage in the second half.

Danish Farooq brought the Kerala Blasters FC back into the game with a late goal but in the end, it was only a consolation.

With this win, the Red and Golds have also snapped their three-game losing streak in the current campaign.

The visitors had the lion's share of possession in the initial exchanges of the game whereas the Red and Golds waited for their opportunity to pounce on counter-attacks.

The Blasters were pretty one-dimensional with their reliance on Noah Sadaoui on the right flank and the hosts took advantage of this pattern.

The game's first chance fell to Dimitrios Diamantakos in the 15th minute when Naorem Mahesh Singh recycled possession and initiated a counter-attack. He released Diamantakos in space but Sachin Suresh kept out the Greek forward's effort on target.

Minutes later, Sachin was indecisive with a parry from Cleiton Silva's direct freekick on goal. Richard Celis latched onto the stray ball but he didn't have enough space to slot it home. With these attacks, the hosts were gradually gaining momentum.

Oscar Bruzon's men were rewarded in the 20th minute when Cleiton found Vishnu with an exquisite long ball on the right flank.

The youngster zoomed past his marker before dinking the ball over Sachin, who came out of his lines. The ball trickled over the goal-line as Korou Singh failed to clear the danger.

After taking the lead, East Bengal FC were the better team as they created some good openings. They almost doubled the lead when Diamantakos squared the ball to Cleiton in the penalty area before the Brazilian forced Sachin to come up with a fantastic save.

The hosts almost had the second goal when Celis decided to pull the trigger from long range. However, his effort struck the post on its way out.

This was the first in nine games that East Bengal FC ended the first half with a lead in this competition. The last time they held a lead at the break was against NorthEast United FC in November.

Kerala Blasters FC looked like an improved side as they started the second half with great intent. Noah orchestrated most of their moves as they kept pushing for the equaliser.

In the 58th minute, Kwame Peprah was introduced to add more attacking impetus as Milos Drincic made way for him.

Noah almost found the equaliser for the visitors when he broke through the entire East Bengal FC backline.

However, Lalchungnunga blocked the Moroccan's eventual effort. In the meantime, Lalthanmawia Renthlei walked into the field replacing Korou.

In the 72nd minute, the hosts secured the goal when Hijazi rose the highest from a corner delivered by Mahesh and headed it home. He was completely unmarked and made full use of the opportunity, scoring his second goal of the current campaign.

