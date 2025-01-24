The Australian Open 2025 has now reached its end. Day 15 of the Grand Slam tournament saw the men's singles semifinal match. While the one semifinal match ended on a heartbreaking note, the other semifinal saw a thrilling contest. Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 25th grand slam ended on a heartbreaking note after he retired from his semifinal match against the world No. 2, Alexander Zverev, due to a left leg injury. Both the star tennis players had been neck-and-neck through much of the first set. The Serbian legend had been facing struggles with his left leg throughout the match. Despite having issues, Novak Djokovic went into a first-set tiebreaker where he eventually lost 7-6 (5) after a fighting one hour and 21 minutes. After that, both players shook hands, and Djokovic waved to the crowd and walked off the court. Novak Djokovic Reacts After Injury Leads to His Exit From Australian Open 2025, Says 'Tried To Recover for Today's Match But…' (See Post).

The second men's singles semifinal was played between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton. Defending champion and world No. 1 Sinner recorded a hard-fought 7-6 (7-2), 6-2, 6-2 victory over his American opponent Ben Shelton on Rod Laver Arena. The reigning US Open champion, Jannik Sinner, is the youngest man to reach multiple Australian Open final since Jim Courier in 1993. The world No. 1, Sinner, has been near-unbeatable in the past 12 months. The Italian tennis superstar will go into the Australian Open 2025 on a 20-match winning streak, having not lost a match since October last year. Jannik Sinner Enters Australian Open 2025 Final, Defending Champion Beats Ben Shelton To Set Up Summit Clash Against Alexander Zverev.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will lock horns against Alexander Zverev in the men's singles grand finale of the Australian Open on Sunday, January 26. Day 14 of the Australian Open will see the women's singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys. The men's doubles final will also take place at Rod Laver Arena. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori will take on Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara in the summit clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).