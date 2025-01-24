After winning the first Test, the Pakistan national cricket team will be back in action as they take on the West Indies national cricket team in the final Test of the two-match series. The second Test between the Pakistan cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will begin on Saturday, January 25. The two-match Test series between Pakistan and the West Indies is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2024-25 cycle. However, both Pakistan and West Indies are out of contention after South Africa and Australia qualified for the finals. Pakistan are leading the two-match Test series 1-0 against the West Indies. Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Schedule: Get PAK vs WI Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The Shan Masood-led Pakistan won the one-sided opening Test by 127 runs. The hosts displayed an all-round performance in all three departments against the Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies. Pakistan made 230 runs in the first innings after Saud Shakeel scored 84 runs off 157 balls and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan played a fighting knock of 71 runs off 133 deliveries. For West Indies, speedster Jayden Seales bagged a three-wicket haul. In reply, the visitors were bundled out for 137 runs after Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan picked up four wickets and Noman Ali took a five-wicket haul.

In the second innings of Pakistan, the hosts were all out for 157 runs after skipper Shan Masood played a crucial knock of 52 runs off 70 balls. For West Indies, spinner Jomel Warrican scalped seven wickets. The hosts set a target of 251. While chasing 251, the visitors surrendered against Pakistan spinners. Sajid Khan produced a match-winning spell and bagged a five-wicket haul. Sajid Khan's spell bundled out the West Indies for 123 runs. Pakistan won the one-sided affair by 127 runs.

PAK vs WI Head-to-Head Record in Test Matches

Pakistan and the West Indies have faced each other in 55 matches in Test cricket. Out of these, Pakistan have secured 22 victories, whereas the West Indies have won 18 times. 15 matches between Pakistan and West Indies ended with a draw.

PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Key Players

Saud Shakeel Sajid Khan Noman Ali Jomel Warrican Kraigg Brathwaite

PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The final Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan from January 25. The second Test of the two-match series will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). For TV telecast, and online live streaming details fans can scroll below. On Which Channel Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs WI Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Unfortunately for the fans, there will be no live telecast available for the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 in India. The live streaming of the first Test match between the Pakistan national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be available on the FanCode app and website.

PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Likely Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales.

