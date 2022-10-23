Cairo [Egypt], October 23 (ANI): Indian shooters Esha Singh and Samrat Rana took home the gold medal in the junior mixed 10m pistol event at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

Shikha Narwal and Sagar Dangi, two fellow Indians, were defeated 17-15 by Esha Singh and Samrat Rana in the final to take home the gold.

Both pairs qualified for the gold medal match as Shikha Narwal and Sagar Dangi won the qualification round with a score of 580 while Esha Singh and Samrat Rana finished in a close second with a score of 579.

Esha Singh and Samrat Rana staged a remarkable comeback to win the gold medal in the final despite being down 11-15 after the first three series.

The two bronze medals were won by the German team of Celina Becker and Andreas Koeppl and the Chinese team of Yiyao Shen and Junhui Liu.

India's Rhythm Sangwan, who placed joint-fifth in the women's 25m pistol competition, narrowly missed earning a quota position for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With 587 points, Rhythm Sangwan placed third in qualification and earned a spot in the ranking match. The outcome of that game would have a significant impact on the standings.

Rhythm Sangwan shot a score of 11 to finish third in the ranking match and was unable to advance to the gold medal match. Haniyeh Rostamiyan of Iran shot 11, and the two were competing for the final Olympic spot. (ANI)

