India are slated to go up against Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. Both sides have some top-quality players who would be in action today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23 in front of a full capacity crowd. Ahead of the match, Indian fans might be wondering about the availability of Ravindra Jadeja, who is one of India's key players. So, will he be available for this match? Why is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Clash? Know Reason Behind the Pacer's Absence from T20 Cricket Tournament.

The all-rounder was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 previously after he suffered an injury as he went through a freak accident right after featuring in India’s win over Pakistan and Hong Kong in the group stage. The injury was bad enough that he had to immediately go through surgery and was sidelined for a considerable amount of time, automatically ruling him out of the T20 World Cup 2022. IND vs PAK Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2022: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Melbourne.

Jadeja is a big asset in the Indian Cricket team as his all-round skills helps in balancing the lineup, especially when there is so much discussion about the need of a left-handed batter in the middle order. His performance with the bat in the Asia Cup Group stage game against Pakistan played a crucial role in India securing a victory and in the later stages of the tournament his absence was dearly felt whenever captain Rohit Sharma wanted some tight bowling in the middle overs or some inspiring fielding in the outfield. It is really unfortunate that the Indian team will not get his much-needed services in the mega tournament alongside Jasprit Bumrah, who is also ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back injury, especially in such a high-pressure game against Pakistan.

