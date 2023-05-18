Ranchi, May 18 (PTI) Star hurdler Jyothi Yarraji claimed her second gold of the Federation Cup Athletics Championship by winning the women's 200m race in style to hog the limelight on the concluding day here on Thursday.

Her winning time of 23.42 seconds was better than the July 12-16 Asian Athletics Championship qualifying mark of 23.50 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The Indian team for the continental championships will be picked by the selection committee of the AFI, taking into account various factors, including medal prospects of the athletes.

A day after winning the women's 100m hurdles gold with a new meet record of 12.89 seconds, Jyothi, representing Andhra Pradesh, outshone the cream of the country's 200m female runners, including 28-year-old Archana Suseendran, to win her second gold of the tournament.

Archana of Tamil Nadu clocked 23.61 seconds to win silver.

Assam's Amlan Borgohain took the gold in the corresponding men's 200m race in 20.83 seconds, which was below the AFI's Asian Championships mark of 20.61 seconds.

International javelin thrower Rohit Yadav was also impressive on Thursday. He was steady in his performance and achieved a personal best of 83.40m to win the gold. His previous best was 82.54m. Manu DP took home silver with 82.95m throw.

Five athletes breached the AFI's Asian Championships mark of 2:05.74 in women's 800m race, which was won by Chanda of Delhi.

In the morning session Uttar Pradesh distance runner Gulveer Singh added the men's 5,000m gold to his kitty after winning the yellow metal in 10,000m on the opening day.

