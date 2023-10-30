Following India's 100-run against England in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, leaders across the political aisle hailed Team India's victory. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to wish the Men in Blue and said that the Indian cricketers aren't just athletes, they are artists on the field. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Help India Beat England by 100 Runs, Make It Six Wins in Six Matches at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Anurag Thakur Tweet

Bharat’s 🇮🇳 magnificent win against England at the iconic Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket 🏏 Stadium is a testament to the sheer brilliance of our cricketing heroes. Our cricketers aren't just athletes; they're artists on the field! Their dedication and… pic.twitter.com/0tznnjRD35 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 29, 2023

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that the Men in Blue's effort and commitment are truly commendable.

Jay Shah Tweet

Heartiest congratulations to Team India on their remarkable sixth consecutive victory in #CWC2023! Skipper @ImRo45's gritty 87-run innings on a challenging batting surface showcased exceptional skill and determination. Kudos to @MdShami11 for his outstanding bowling, claiming 4… pic.twitter.com/PrZFPLlkoM — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 29, 2023

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Rohit Sharma's side and said it was a joy to watch them play like this.

Sachin Tendulkar Tweet

Loved the brand of cricket played by #TeamIndia today! It was a joy to watch them play like this. Well done! 🇮🇳👍 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/irwkpyy1Ap — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 29, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on his official X account and said that the victorious campaign of the Indian cricket team continues uninterrupted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tweet

एक और अविस्मरणीय विजय! इंग्लैंड के विरुद्ध शानदार जीत की संपूर्ण देश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई! सभी खिलाड़ियों का अभिनंदन। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम का विजय अभियान अविराम जारी रहे। जय हिंद!🇮🇳 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 29, 2023

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav said that India will win in future also.

Akhilesh Yadav Tweet

इकाना बना इंडिया की ऐतिहासिक जीत का गवाह… आगे भी जीतेगा इंडिया! समस्त देश-प्रदेशवासियों को बधाई! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 29, 2023

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said that India's stunning victory against England in the World Cup by 100 runs is a testament to their prowess Keep the winning streak alive.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Tweet

India's stunning victory against England in the World Cup by 100 runs is a testament to their prowess 🇮🇳🏏 Keep the winning streak alive 🏆 Congratulations to everyone for this fantastic win. pic.twitter.com/dWkOJGyD2Q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 29, 2023

In the match, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss. India put 229/9 in their 50 overs. Stars like Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (9) and Shreyas Iyer (4) failed to score. But useful knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (87 in 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes), KL Rahul (39 in 58 balls, with three fours) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped India go beyond the 200-run mark. David Willey (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Rashid and Chris Woakes (2/33) took two wickets. Mark Wood got one wicket.

In the run chase of 230, England was never really a threat except for Liam Livingstone (27), the only batter to cross 20 runs. Mohammed Shami (4/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/32) demolished the English batting line-up. Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (one wicket) also bowled really well. Fans Sing ‘Vande Mataram’ at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium During Light Show in IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!.

Rohit Sharma won the 'Player of the Match' for his gusty knock. With this, India is at the top with six wins in six matches and has 12 points. England is at the bottom with one win and five losses in six matches.

