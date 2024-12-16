Manchester, Dec 16 (AP) A Manchester City fan died after an incident at the derby match against Manchester United in the Premier League. The person died “following a medical incident” at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, City said on Monday without disclosing more details. Premier League 2024–25: Amad Diallo Shines As Manchester United Secures Stunning Late 2–1 Comeback Win Against Manchester City.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," City said on X.

Manchester City Confirms Death of One of its Fans

Manchester City are aware of the tragic news that one of our supporters passed away following a medical incident at yesterday's match. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 16, 2024

Local newspaper the Manchester Evening News reported that eyewitnesses said the incident happened just before kickoff near one of the entrances to the stadium. United won the game 2-1. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)