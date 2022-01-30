Manchester [UK], January 30 (ANI): Manchester United on Sunday have suspended Mason Greenwood "until further notice" after allegations were made against the striker.

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," a statement from the Premier League club read.

Earlier in the day, the club said they are aware of images circulating on social media regarding the 20-year-old striker.

The statement in full reads: "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media."We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established."

"Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind," the statement added.

Greenwood is a graduate of Man Utd's academy and has 35 goals in 129 appearances for the Old Trafford club so far in his career.

United are next in action on February 4, when they take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. (ANI)

