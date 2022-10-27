Bergamo, Oct 27 (AP) Netherlands midfielder Marten de Roon has a muscle injury less than four weeks before the World Cup, his Italian club Atalanta said.

Atalanta said De Roon has a thigh strain and its medical staff could not specify how long he will be out. He was injured in a 2-0 loss against Lazio in Serie A on Sunday.

Also Read | Is India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The Dutch face Senegal on Nov. 21, the second day of the World Cup in Qatar. Group A also includes the host nation and Ecuador.

The 31-year-old De Roon was in a 39-man preliminary squad named last week by coach Louis van Gaal.

Also Read | India vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs NED With Cricket Match Timing in IST.

De Roon's 30 national-team appearances include both Nations League games in September and three of the four European Championship games last year. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)