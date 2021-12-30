Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Hyderabad FC over loan, with an option for a permanent transfer deal of 21-year-old defender Nikhil Prabhu.

He will be representing the Bhubaneswar-based side till the end of the ongoing Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Nikhil Prabhu played in various local clubs in Mumbai before joining FC Pune City academy in 2019.

He represented the Hyderabad FC reserve team before getting a call from the first team for ISL 2021-22.

