Bengaluru Bulls are on collision course with Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 clash on Thursday, December 30 at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). On a high after two wins, Bengaluru Bulls are showing signs of good form and would be eyeing a third straight victory when they face Haryana Steelers in today's game. After two close losses, Haryana Steelers edged Telugu Titans in their last match and they would aim to continue with the newly-gained momentum in this match. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers enjoy a 2-2 head-to-head record as both evenly sides clash in what can be reckoned as an important clash. Bengaluru Bulls would be keen on making the best use of their form and the same goes for Haryana, who are in good touch as well.

Where To Watch Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls live online streaming.

