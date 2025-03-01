New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to countrymen for maintaining an active lifestyle in the fight against obesity by participating in 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle.'

In a social media post, the javelin star said that cycling is a great way to remain fit and one should try their best to take out time every Sunday for own well-being.

Also Read | MotoGP 2025: Marc Marquez Makes Dream Ducati Debut With Sprint Win in Thailand Grand Prix.

"Namaste Fit India Sundays on Cycle is a fantastic way to improve one's fitness and to contribute towards controlling pollution. So, I would like to tell you that please indulge in cycling every Sunday, if you are not able to find time every day," Neeraj posted on his Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGnbSiby7SY/?igsh=MXZxZ3VvZHRtaWw1bQ%3D%3D

Also Read | GCA Secretary Rohan Gauns Dessai Unanimously Elected As New BCCI Joint Secretary.

This cycling drive was kickstarted on December 17, 2024 by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya with the overall objective of 'Fitness ka dose, aadha ghanta roz' (Daily dose of fitness for 30 minutes) and a way to find a solution to pollution, as per a press release from Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The Prime Minister during his recent address to the nation through 'Mann ki Baat' had highlighted the importance of having a balanced diet and cutting the intake of oil by a minimum of 10 per cent to fight obesity. PM Modi had launched the FIT India mission as a people's movement back in 2019.

Following the PM's clarion call, this weekend's cycling initiative (March 2, 2025) is themed around fighting obesity. 2007 T20 World Cup winning bowler Joginder Sharma along with international squash stars Ramit Tandon and Anahat Singh will ride with 600 cyclists, comprising officers from several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to Vijay Chowk near Raisina Hill via Kartavya Path and back to spread the message of #FightObesity and #PollutionKaSolution.

Till now, 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' has been organised nationwide across 4200-plus locations, witnessing the participation of more than 2 lakh individuals. The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country.

Previously, the Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Padma Shri awardee Prashanti Singh, former basketball captain and coach Divya Singh, Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion) have participated in the cycling initiative. Renowned actors Rahul Bose, Amit Sial and Gul Panag have also taken part in the 'Sundays on Cycle' event to date. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)