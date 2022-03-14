Doha [Qatar], March 14 (ANI): The defending champion Pankaj Advani started his campaign for the Asian Snooker Championship 2022 by winning both matches on day one. The championship is ongoing here at QBSF Academy.

The man of records, Pankaj Advani is in Group A with Mansour Alobaidli from Qatar, Mohamed Thaha Irshath from Sri Lanka, and the recently crowned World Snooker Champion from Pakistan Ahsan Ramzan.

Pankaj's first match was against Mohamed Thaha Irshath which he won 4-2. He started with a break of 52 to win the first match but lost the second. Later he won the next two frames to lead 3-1 and after that Thaha crafted a break of 55 to cut the deficit but again Pankaj won the 6th frame with a decent margin to seal the match 4-2.

His second match was against Mansour Alobaidli from Qatar where Pankaj was in a different zone. After winning the first frame, he was on fire and crafted breaks of 50 and 58 in the second frame, 110 in the third and 75 in the fourth frame to close the match proceedings in less than an hour.

Post the match Pankaj said, "Happy to start the Asian Championship on a winning note. My young opponent was high on confidence after two good performances in the World Championships (Junior and Senior) so it was never going to be easy. Glad to get over the line." (ANI)

