Sports News | Paolo Dybala Reveals He is Yet to Fully Recover from Coronavirus

Leeds [UK], June 8 (ANI): Juventus and Argentine forward Paolo Dybala has said that he is still not 100 per cent fit after overcoming coronavirus.

Dybala had confirmed in March that he along with his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini tested positive for coronavirus, Goal.com reported.

Also Read | Kim Clijsters Birthday Special: Five Memorable Wins of the Six-Time Grand Slam Champion.

The forward had then isolated himself for over a month and he finally tested negative for coronavirus on May 6.

"I had coronavirus, but I feel much better now. I am still not quite at 100 per cent, but I'm pretty good. We've started training again and football is coming back, so soon we will be able to do what we love the most," Goal.com quoted Dybala as saying during an Instagram live chat.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Shares an Adorable Picture With Wife Amine Gulse on Their First Wedding Anniversary, Says ‘Enjoying Every Second With You’.

"I hope we can have fun and entertain. I think it will be useful because we will have many consecutive football matches, and people like us who love this wonderful sport will have the opportunity to watch a different game every day," he added.

Serie A has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league action is all set to resume from June 20.

Before the suspension of Serie A, Juventus was at the top of the standings and was one point clear of second-placed Lazio.

Juventus will take on Bologna on June 22 in the Serie A, but before that, the side will play their second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Milan, which takes place in Turin on June 12.

The first leg between the teams finished as a 1-1 draw. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)