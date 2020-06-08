Mesut Ozil Shares an Adorable Picture With Wife Amine Gulse on Their First Wedding Anniversary, Says ‘Enjoying Every Second With You’

Mesut Ozil with Amine Gulse (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mesut Ozil has been married to Amine Gulse for a year now and on his first wedding anniversary, the Arsenal star has posted a romantic picture with his partner. Not only the snap but also the caption of the picture was equally romantic. Ozil wished his wife on their first anniversary and went on to say that he is enjoying every second with Amine. The couple is also blessed with an adorable daughter Eda Ozil earlier this year. The couple got married on June 7, 2019, in Istanbul last year. Mesut Ozil and Wife Amine Gulse Welcome Baby Daughter, Arsenal Star Thanks Almighty for Keeping Their Child Healthy (View Pic).

In the picture we see, the couple exchanging sweet nothings and Amine gushing out with laughter as the Arsenal footballer whispers something into her ears. Needless to say that the snap was quite an adorable one and was the one which would make you go awe in adulation. Gulse shared the same picture but had a different caption, which read, "It was a year since our dream was to say yes to each other forever. Our dream was to establish a home. I love you with all my heart." Now check out the snap below

Talking about Amine, the beauty was crowned as Miss Turkey in 2014 and even represented her country at the Miss World Beauty pageant in the same year. During the same year, Mesut fell head over heels for this gorgeous from Turkey. It was love at first sight for the star footballer and the two had been dating for a few years before they got married.