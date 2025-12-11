New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Indian golf is set to witness a transformational landmark as the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Thursday announced the launch of '72 The League', the country's first Exclusive National Professional Golf League. The league has been launched in partnership with Game of Life Sports (GOLS), a release said.

72 The League is India's exclusive professional golf league and is backed by industry veterans, passionate sports lovers and seasoned investors. Legendary golfing personalities will also mentor teams, adding credibility and depth to the league.

The inaugural edition of the league will feature city-based franchises, each comprising 10 professional players, selected through a transparent player auction scheduled for January 2026. Leading golfers from the PGTI circuit will participate, creating one of the largest competitive platforms Indian golf has ever seen.

The league will tee off on February 21, 2026, with the finals scheduled on March 6, 2026. The inaugural season will take place across three of the Delhi NCR's most prestigious golf venues - Classic Golf and Country Club, Jaypee Greens and Qutab Golf Course.

72 The League also brings in some of India's most accomplished professionals and administrators to oversee the conduct of the league. Veteran sports administrator Amrit Mathur will be the Commissioner of 72 The League. The league will also benefit from the rich experience of Amitabh Kant, PGTI's Board Member and acclaimed sports professional Joy Bhattacharjya, Senior Advisor - Strategy and Expansion of GOLS, who will also be a part of the initiative.

Speaking on the launch of the league, Kapil Dev, President, PGTI said, as per the release, "With the launch of 72 The League, PGTI is turning over a new leaf for the growth of golf in India. For the first time, we have a structured, team-based national league sanctioned by PGTI that creates new opportunities for players. This is as exciting for all of us as it is for the players, who are set to experience a thrilling new format. We would also like to welcome Game of Life Sports as our partners for this initiative and firmly believe that 72 The League is a powerful step forward for Indian golf."

With a vision to elevate golf and celebrate the sport like never before, 72 The League is poised to catapult the game into India's mainstream sports and lifestyle culture, bringing together golf and elite premium entertainment under one roof.

"At Game of Life Sports, our vision is to create golf properties and experiences that inspire and elevate the game. We launch 72 The League with the aim to deliver an incomparable top-notch league that propels golf forward in India in an innovative new format combining top-level competition with lifestyle and entertainment. We are thankful to PGTI for giving us this opportunity and are excited to collaborate for 72 The League", said Amit Kharabanda, Co-Founder, Game of Life Sports, a release said.

The league arrives at a crucial moment for golf in India and aims to introduce golf to India's next generation. Amrit Mathur, Commissioner, 72 The League said, as per the release, "Today we are ushering in a new era of Indian golf with the launch of 72 The League, a league created by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) in partnership with Game of Life Sports. We have seen how the league model has transformed sports in India, and helped discover and develop new sporting stars, build communities and increase fan engagement. 72 The League aspires to do that and much more."

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, as per the release "Over the past several years, PGTI has been the driving force behind the evolution of professional golf in India, as seen by the significant increase in the number of tournaments, participation and prize money on the tour. This launch of 72 The League marks the next important chapter in the golf landscape in India, which I am sure will give a major fillip to the sport."

Samant Sikka, Co-Founder, Game of Life Sports, said, as per the release, "With the growth of golf seeing an upward trajectory in India, we felt this is an ideal time to launch 72 The League, bringing golf closer to newer audiences and work towards our mission to make golf more popular and mainstream. We look forward to working together with PGTI to make 72 The League one of the most sought-after sporting properties in the country."

72 The League will comprise match play - a faster, high-impact format ideal for television and digital audiences. Fans can look forward to Pro-Am events, immersive fan zones, live entertainment, behind-the-scenes digital content, and premium broadcast production that will bring the sport closer to viewers than ever before, it added. (ANI)

