New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Former New Zealand captain Tim Southee and former South African pacer Vernon Philander expressed support for star India pacer Mohammed Shami, who recently urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to revoke the ban on usage of saliva on the ball in order to bring reverse swing back into the limited-overs game, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Following India's win over Australia, in which Shami starred with a three-wicket spell that went for 48 runs, Shami called for the ICC to let bowlers use saliva on the ball once again so as to bring reverse swing back into the game. The ban on usage of saliva for polishing the ball was first brought in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as a temporary measure but later in September 2022, the ban was turned permanent.

"We are trying [to get reverse swing], but the usage of saliva on the ball is not allowed. We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game and it becomes interesting," said Shami after India's win as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Now, Southee and Philander, who also miss the presence of reverse swing in the game especially in batting-friendly conditions, have backed Shami.

Southee said on ESPN Cricinfo's Match Day programme during the semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa that as a bowler, you would want some advantage.

"That was a rule brought around COVID-19 with the virus going around the world, but I think as a bowler, you want to have a slight advantage. We see the game going the way it is going and seeing sides score 362 and more often than not over 300 in this format. I think there needs to be something in the bowlers' favour, and whether that's a little bit of saliva, then yeah, I do not see why they could not afford to get that back in," said Southee.

Philander also felt that saliva usage and reverse swing would have come in handy during the NZ-SA semifinal especially during the backend of NZ innings as they scored a massive 362/6, which Kiwis could not chase despite a century from David Miller and half-centuries from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen.

"If we look at the state of that ball, I mean towards the back end, it was really scuffed up, and I think had you used the saliva [to polish one side of the ball], the element of the reverse swing might have come into play. So it certainly does play a part. You can get it to shine up and you use the elements to swing it a little longer," said Philander.

"I would like to see that element being brought back into the game because I think it is needed as well. I mean, especially in ODI cricket where we see batters really dominating, especially when you play on surfaces like we have just seen in Pakistan as well where it is really batter friendly," he added.

Southee feels that the use of saliva to polish one side of the ball and the use reverse swing make much greater difference in Tests rather than limited-overs-cricket as ball swings just for the initial few overs in white-ball cricket.

"But with the red ball, you are able to bring it back and obviously sweat can be limited at times in various parts of the world, whereas saliva you are able to have access to it from a number of sources and in all parts of the world. I think there is an advantage to having saliva on the ball, probably more so in red-ball cricket than white-ball cricket," said Southee.

Philander also recalled that as a part of the South Africa team, he and the team would try to keep the ball as dry as possible.

"The minute you start erring on the side of sweat, I think you start wetting both sides of the ball. Your hands get sweaty, especially when you play in hot, humid conditions," Philander was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"Saliva was definitely the preferred method of shining the ball. In the longer run in the scheme of things, I would like to see that being brought back. As far as sweat is concerned, I do feel that it is difficult to control the amount of sweat you put on the ball, [especially when] you start sweating heavily," he concluded. (ANI)

