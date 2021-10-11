Faro (Portugal), Oct 11 (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates trained on Monday in Faro ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.

Liverpool's forward Diogo Jota was the only absence in the session with a muscle injury.

Fernando Santos' side eased to a 3-0 victory over Qatar at the weekend, while Luxembourg suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Serbia.

Portugal are still unbeaten in their World Cup qualifying Group A with 13 points from five games, but they sit second in the table with a game in hand and one point behind the Serbs.

Luxembourg are third with 6 points from five matches. (AP)

