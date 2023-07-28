New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Arm wrestling fans across India are in for a treat as the stage is set for an exciting inaugural season of the Pro Panja League, in which the spectators will witness their favourite players in action starting on Friday.

Pro Panja League, which will be hosted at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi between July 28 to August 13, has already caught the attention of audiences with its unique format. The Chief Guest on the opening day is Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Earth Sciences of India. He will also be unveiling the Panja table at the venue.

Also Read | IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need to Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Barbados.

Six teams of 30 players each will compete across 10 weight divisions comprising of men’s, women’s and physically challenged categories. The league will feature six teams – Mumbai Muscle, Kiraak Hyderabad, Rohtak Rowdies, Ludhiana Lions, Baroda Badshahs and Kochi KD’s.

On the opening day of the league, Ludhiana Lions who are led by Tawheed Shaikh will be up against Kiraak Hyderabad, who are led by Asker Ali. In the second fixture of the day, Mumbai Muscle will take on Baroda Badshahs, who are led by Harman Mann.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Ahead of the inaugural, Parvin Dabas, Pro Panja League, co-founder said, “I am excited as we come closer to the long-awaited inaugural day of the Pro Panja League. The league will redefine the sport of arm wrestling on a global scale. The players have been training hard and sweating it out with their eye on the top prize. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the players all the best for the tournament and hope that the fans enjoy the action as much as the players.”

Sharing his thoughts, Tawheed Shaikh, captain of Ludhiana Lions, who will be competing in the 90kg category, said, “I am looking forward to it. We have waited for a long time for this and now it’s finally happening. All the players have been training hard and we will give our everything when we are out there competing.”

Asker Ali, captain of Kiraak Hyderabad, who is competing in the 80kg category, said, “I am done with my workout and recovery. I am excited for the opening day and to play in front of the audience. It’s an amazing platform where all the players can showcase their skills and techniques on a global level. Our squad is well-balanced and our coach is pushing us every day to be aggressive so that we perform to our best abilities.”

Meanwhile, Harman Mann, captain of Baroda Badshahs, who will be competing in the 90kg category spoke about the team’s preparation. He said, “I am super excited that the day has finally come. We have done our training and the players are ready to show the world their skills. We have a good squad, a mix of young blood and experienced players. I have been working on a few techniques which will give me an upper hand over my opponent.”

Talking about his preparation and the excitement ahead of the opening day, Mumbai Muscle’s Kyle Cummings, who is in the 90kg category, said, “I am very excited to be a part of the inaugural season of the Pro Panja League. We have this opportunity to show everyone what we are capable of and what a power-packed sport arm wrestling is. I am all pumped up and ready to go.”

Pro Panja League Season 1 will take place between July 28 and August 13 and will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 3 and live-streamed on FanCode. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)