Barcelona, May 1 (AP) Alexia Putellas made her long-awaited return from injury to help Barcelona clinch its fourth straight women's Spanish league title.

Putellas came off the bench in the 74th minute after being sidelined for nearly 10 months because of an ACL injury.

Also Read | MI vs RR IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David Steal the Show but Yashasvi Jaiswal Wins Hearts in Historic 1000th IPL Match.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner had returned to the squad for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Chelsea on Thursday but did not play. Barcelona advanced to its third straight final in the European competition.

"I need to thank the fans for their support,” Putellas said.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 124 in Vain As Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David Carry Mumbai Indians to Six-Wicket Win.

Barcelona beat Sporting Huelva 3-0 at home on Sunday to maintain its perfect record — 26 games, 26 wins — and secure its eighth league title with four games to spare. It has an insurmountable 10-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, along with a game in hand.

Barcelona has so far scored 108 league goals and conceded only five. The Catalan club has won 61 consecutive league games. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)