Cairo, Oct 19 (PTI) India's Ramita was on Wednesday crowned world champion in the women's 10m air rifle junior event after she defeated China's Ying Shen 16-12 in a close gold medal contest at the ISSF World Championship here.

Ramita's gold and a 1-2-3 finish by the Indians in the women's 50m pistol junior competition, were the highlights for the country on the seventh competition day at the Egypt International Olympic City (EIOC) Shooting Range, taking the country's tally to 25 medals -- 10 gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals.

They stood second behind China in the medal table.

Ramita was tied 12-12 in the gold medal clash against Ying, but finished off with two strong shots of 10.8 and 10.7 to clinch the crown in the junior version of the Olympic event.

She was fourth in qualification with 629.6, but topped the ranking round with a 262.8 to make it to the gold medal match against Ying, who was second in the ranking round with 262.4.

Tilottama Sen won a second medal for India at the event -- a bronze -- after she shot 261.0 in the ranking round to finish third. Earlier she had topped qualification with a sizzling 633.4 which equals the current listed world record in the event.

In the same event, Yukthi Rajendra barely missed qualification finishing ninth with a score of 627.1. Hazel was the fifth Indian in the field, scoring 622.3 for a 40th place finish.

Indian girls swept the women's 50m pistol junior event after Divanshi topped the field with a score of 547, Varsha Singh came second with 539 and Tiyana finished third with 523. The fourth place was also captured by India, with Khushi Kapoor shooting 521.

Rhythm Sangwan won a silver in the women's 25m standard pistol, shooting 573 to finish behind China's Xiao Jiaruixuan who shot 575. A second silver came via Abhinav Choudhary who shot 546 in the men's 50m pistol junior event to go down narrowly to Korea's Song Seungho.

The Korean had the same score as Abhinav but won on countback.

Vijayveer Sidhu won India's second bronze on the day, finishing third in the men's 25m standard pistol. He was behind Tokyo Olympics fourth-place finisher Pavlo Korostylov of Ukraine who won gold and Christian Reitz of Germany who claimed silver.

Vijayveer shot 574 while the gold went at 582 and the silver at 575. Anish finished 16th in the field with 566 while Vijay Kumar was 22nd with 562.

In the men's 10m air rifle junior event, India's Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Divyansh Singh Panwar made it to the ranking round but eventually finished sixth and seventh respectively.

Karthik shot a solid 633.2 in qualifying to finish second while Divyansh shot 627.2 to qualify in seventh position. Vidit Jain was further back in 10th with 626.5, Shahu Tushar Mane 16th with 623.4 and Abhinav Shaw 19th with 623.3.

