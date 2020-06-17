Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | Rogers Cup Men's Tennis Tournament Pushed to '21

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:57 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Rogers Cup Men's Tennis Tournament Pushed to '21

Washington, Jun 17 (AP) The Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Canada won't be played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis Canada announced Wednesday that the event's start date will be pushed back until Aug. 7, 2021.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Set to Resume in August, Final to Be Played in Lisbon.

The annual ATP Tour event, which rotates between Toronto and Montreal, was scheduled to be played Aug. 8-16 in Toronto.

With the Rogers Cup 2020 women's tournament in Montreal shelved earlier this month and rescheduled for next year in the same city, the men's event also will remain in Toronto in 2021.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Looks 'Focused' Before Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals Against Napoli, Juventus Shares Pic.

Founded in 1881 as the Canadian championships, the men's tournament has been held every year except for 1905, 1915-18 (World War I) and 1941-45 (World War II). (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement