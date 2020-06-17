Sports News | Rogers Cup Men's Tennis Tournament Pushed to '21

Washington, Jun 17 (AP) The Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Canada won't be played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis Canada announced Wednesday that the event's start date will be pushed back until Aug. 7, 2021.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Set to Resume in August, Final to Be Played in Lisbon.

The annual ATP Tour event, which rotates between Toronto and Montreal, was scheduled to be played Aug. 8-16 in Toronto.

With the Rogers Cup 2020 women's tournament in Montreal shelved earlier this month and rescheduled for next year in the same city, the men's event also will remain in Toronto in 2021.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Looks 'Focused' Before Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals Against Napoli, Juventus Shares Pic.

Founded in 1881 as the Canadian championships, the men's tournament has been held every year except for 1905, 1915-18 (World War I) and 1941-45 (World War II). (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)