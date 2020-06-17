Sports News | Roland-Garros 2020 to Held from September 21 to October 11

Paris [France], June 17 (ANI): The French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Wednesday announced that this year's Roland-Garros tournament will be played over three weeks, with qualifying events commencing from September 21.

The Parisian Grand Slam has been granted an extra week of competition, which means the qualifying tournament can be played from September 21.

"After the decision to postpone the Roland-Garros tournament to September 20- October 4 and the ensuing discussions with the international tennis authorities, the new international schedule drawn up by the ATP, WTA and ITF has granted the Roland-Garros tournament an extra week of competition," the organisers said in a statement.

The main draw will be played from September 27 to October 11.

"In a bid to act responsibly, the FFT is now working with the French government to prepare for the tournament and set out suitable measures that will ensure the health and safety of all people present. All options will be considered and are susceptible to change," the statement added.

On March 17, FFT had Roland Garros postponed the tournament till September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are delighted that our discussions with the various international tennis authorities have allowed us to extend the 2020 edition of the Roland-Garros tournament to three weeks. In the current, difficult climate, we are well aware that it is a privilege to be able to hold Roland-Garros in its usual format. Especially since the qualifying tournament will help to financially support a category of professional players who have been severely affected by this unprecedented crisis," said Bernard Giudicelli, president of the FFT.

On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that US Open will be played from August 31 to September 13 behind closed doors. He also said robust testing will be conducted to ensure that the tournament goes ahead smoothly. (ANI)

