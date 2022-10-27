Sydney, Oct 27 (PTI) Batting first, South Africa posted an imposing 205 for 5 against Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Rilee Rossouw slammed a 56-ball 109, while Quinton de Kock hit a 38-ball 63 as SA took their opposition bowlers to the cleaners at the SCG.

For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan (2/33), Taskin Ahmed (1/46) and Afif Hossain (1/11) were among wickets.

Brief Score:

South Africa: 205 for 5 in 20 overs (Rilee Rossouw 109, Quinton de Kock 63; Shakib Al Hasan 2/33).

